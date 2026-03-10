iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 332,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 632,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 138.0%.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.
