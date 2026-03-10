iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 332,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 632,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 138.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $719,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 644.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.