Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up about 20.5% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $309,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,684,217,000 after acquiring an additional 376,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,713,332,000 after acquiring an additional 115,349 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,412,000 after acquiring an additional 330,213 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,170,000 after purchasing an additional 833,409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $637,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AXON stock opened at $574.01 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $396.41 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 377.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $536.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total transaction of $1,070,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,588 shares in the company, valued at $29,740,135.88. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,501 shares in the company, valued at $60,030,580. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,095 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $713.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Featured Articles

