WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4,026.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,633 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Masco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $79.19.

Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco



Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

