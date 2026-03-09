WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $22.83 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,314 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 833,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 571,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 42,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,845,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,319,000 after purchasing an additional 560,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.37%.The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Featured Stories

