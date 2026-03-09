Schroder Investment Management Group Has $553.72 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667,017 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $553,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE AXP opened at $300.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

