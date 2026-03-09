RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,270 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $272,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 2.9%

RTX opened at $209.70 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

