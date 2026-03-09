Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $1.81 Million in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $34,244,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Digital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at $159,288,807.84. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total transaction of $2,743,105.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,137,796.14. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 84,277 shares of company stock worth $22,091,068 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $245.25 on Monday. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. UBS Group set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.