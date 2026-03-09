Seed Capital Solutions (LON:SCSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seed Capital Solutions (LON:SCSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Seed Capital Solutions Stock Performance

Seed Capital Solutions stock opened at GBX 0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.01. Seed Capital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.75 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.

Get Seed Capital Solutions alerts:

Seed Capital Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Seed Capital Solutions Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or businesses operating in market sectors that display environmental, social, and governance credentials. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Seed Capital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Capital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.