Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $39,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,197 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,902,000 after purchasing an additional 919,773 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Blackstone by 115.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,861,000 after buying an additional 583,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $110.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.09 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.61%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 1,146,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,297,073.84. The trade was a 7.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.