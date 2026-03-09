SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,119 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $91,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.44 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.