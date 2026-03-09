Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV is New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,984 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,854,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,634,000 after buying an additional 2,208,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,353,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999,975 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,850,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,957,000 after buying an additional 1,730,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,305,000 after buying an additional 1,496,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

