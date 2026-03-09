Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust $BIT

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 306,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust makes up 1.4% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $6,202,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 153,610 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 66.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 107,911 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BIT opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of income-producing sectors. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BIT and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors of the fixed-income market, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate debt, U.S.

