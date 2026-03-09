SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 92,488 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BSCR opened at $19.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

