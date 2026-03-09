Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS is Skyline Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the quarter. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF comprises about 4.8% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 142.7% during the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

