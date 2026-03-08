Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 28,923 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.7%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $370.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.