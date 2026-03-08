Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 31,529 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,281,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 0.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $222,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.4%

BSX opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.55. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

