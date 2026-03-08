Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $114,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CVX opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.79. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $192.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $379.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Read More.

U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and institutions are increasingly bullish: several firms have raised price targets (one recent note pushes target toward $210), reflecting confidence in Chevron’s cash returns and dividend profile — this supports buy-side interest. Read More.

Analysts and institutions are increasingly bullish: several firms have raised price targets (one recent note pushes target toward $210), reflecting confidence in Chevron’s cash returns and dividend profile — this supports buy-side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise and income story remain supportive — Chevron recently increased its quarterly payout, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors amid higher commodity prices. Read More.

Dividend raise and income story remain supportive — Chevron recently increased its quarterly payout, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors amid higher commodity prices. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst landscape: while some firms lift targets, others trim fair-value estimates — consensus remains split (buys, holds, sells), which can limit sustained momentum despite positive headlines. Read More.

Mixed analyst landscape: while some firms lift targets, others trim fair-value estimates — consensus remains split (buys, holds, sells), which can limit sustained momentum despite positive headlines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Michael Wirth and other senior execs disclosed multi?million?dollar stock sales in early March — this often prompts near?term caution and profit?taking. Read More.

Significant insider selling: CEO Michael Wirth and other senior execs disclosed multi?million?dollar stock sales in early March — this often prompts near?term caution and profit?taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets. Read More.

Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical volatility (Strait of Hormuz attacks and halted tanker traffic) raises supply?and?policy risk that can cause sharp swing trading and higher insurance/shipment costs — a double?edged sword for oil majors. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. The trade was a 87.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.