Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Key Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.