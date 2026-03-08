Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Key Exxon Mobil News
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Global oil prices have surged above $90/bbl on escalating Middle East tensions and supply cuts, lifting integrated producers’ near?term cash flow prospects and benefiting XOM. Oil Prices Soar Past $90
- Positive Sentiment: Exxon is actively rerouting fuel and arranging shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast (including a planned ~600k?barrel gasoline shipment to Australia), showing operational flexibility to capture higher margins amid regional chokepoints. Exxon Mobil Reroutes Fuel And Revisits Venezuela
- Positive Sentiment: Exxon’s low?cost growth assets (Permian and Guyana) and low breakeven production profile underpin a stronger medium?term earnings outlook and justify investor interest during an oil upswing. Key Upstream Assets Fueling ExxonMobil’s Long-Term Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell?side support remains—Bernstein reiterated a buy rating—providing institutional endorsement that can sustain investor demand. Bernstein Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Exxon Mobil
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro flows into dividend?oriented trades (the “HALO” theme and dividend ETFs) are benefiting large, low?obsolescence names like Exxon as investors seek yield and capital preservation. Investors Are Piling Into the ‘HALO’ Trade
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis pieces warn oil stocks could see short?term pullbacks after big moves, which raises the risk of volatility despite strong fundamentals. Are Oil Stocks Due for a Drop?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling reports have weighed on sentiment and coincided with short?term weakness in the stock, creating near?term selling pressure that can temper gains. Exxon Mobil Trading Down After Insider Selling
- Negative Sentiment: Governance changes—including director Jeffrey Ubben not standing for re?election—add a degree of uncertainty around board composition and investor activism narratives. What Exxon Mobil’s Board Shift and Supply Rerouting Means
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market noise (ETF/futures moves, an NYSE fine story) is influencing intraday flows but is not specific to Exxon’s fundamentals. NYSE fined $9 million by SEC
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.22.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
