Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Natixis Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,603,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,548 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $877,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $298.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

