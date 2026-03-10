Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.01 and last traded at $75.01. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B Stock Down 7.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

Liberty Media Corporation’s Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS: FWONB) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Formula One business. The Formula One Group controls the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship, packaging and selling global media rights, sponsorships, event-hosting agreements, licensing and hospitality to maximize revenue from the sport. The tracking stock structure allows investors to gain exposure specifically to Liberty’s Formula 1 assets and cash flows while remaining part of the broader Liberty Media corporate structure.

Formula 1 is a global motorsport and entertainment property that stages a world championship calendar of races across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

