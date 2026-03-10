West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 20,129 shares.The stock last traded at $21.37 and had previously closed at $20.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WJRYY

West Japan Railway Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.20.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. Research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

(Get Free Report)

West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.