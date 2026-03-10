GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 2,661,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,029,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.
The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.
