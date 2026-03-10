GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 2,661,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,029,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 103.9%.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTIR. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

