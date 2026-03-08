Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,168,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $331.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Broadcom Q1 earnings beat

Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non?GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Reuters: $100B AI sales guidance

Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non?GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Seeking Alpha: $10B buyback

Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga: analyst revisions

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. MarketBeat: analysis

Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning.

Short?interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. WSJ: software drag

Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Investopedia: export rules

Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/valuation concerns — Zacks trimmed its rating to “hold” and some commentary flags that Broadcom’s premium multiple could cap near-term gains despite the earnings beat. Zacks: rating change

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.