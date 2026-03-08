Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $331.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.12. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Broadcom Q1 earnings beat

Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non?GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Reuters: $100B AI sales guidance

Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non?GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Seeking Alpha: $10B buyback

Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga: analyst revisions

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. MarketBeat: analysis

Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning.

Short?interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. WSJ: software drag

Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Investopedia: export rules

Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/valuation concerns — Zacks trimmed its rating to “hold” and some commentary flags that Broadcom’s premium multiple could cap near-term gains despite the earnings beat. Zacks: rating change

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

