Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Takes $2.86 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.