Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Takes $2.86 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.
Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Summer booking incentive — Disney is offering a free dining plan to Disney Visa cardmembers for select Walt Disney World stays, a targeted promotion that can boost room and F&B revenue during peak months and help fill discretionary spending categories. Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Get a Free Dining Plan at Walt Disney World in Today’s Daily Recap for 03/05/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Disney Cruise Line expansion — The Disney Adventure was christened in Singapore, reinforcing international cruise growth and incremental revenue opportunities outside North America. Global fleet momentum can support recurring revenue and margin mix improvements. Disney Cruise Line Christens the Disney Adventure in Singapore
- Positive Sentiment: Content upside — Pixar’s Hoppers is being positioned to capitalize on a viral meme, which could translate into stronger-than-expected box office and downstream streaming/licensing revenue if audience interest scales. Positive box-office surprises lift IP monetization across windows. Disney Pixar’s ‘Hoppers’ seeks to turn viral meme into box office gold
- Positive Sentiment: Parks investment — Disneyland’s $60M Avengers Campus expansion and other ride/upkeep projects signal continued capital spending to drive attendance and per-capita spending. These investments support long?term park revenue growth. Disneyland offers behind-the-scenes tour of $60 million Avengers Campus expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership and liquidity debate — Coverage highlights Bob Iger stepping aside for parks chief Josh D’Amaro and the company’s $9.25B credit facility. Investors view this as mixed: it secures liquidity but raises execution and succession questions. Expect continued volatility while markets price leadership transition risk vs. stabilized financing. Disney Bull vs Bear: What Big Changes at the Entertainment Giant Really Mean for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate persists — Analyst notes and fair?value models cluster around ~$130 per share, underscoring a split between IP-driven upside and execution/earnings risk; this keeps the trading range relatively compressed until clearer fundamentals or guidance emerge. Why The Narrative Around Walt Disney (DIS) Is Shifting As Fair Value And IP Debates Collide
- Neutral Sentiment: Anniversary PR and nostalgia — Multiple stories and a downtown Orlando plaque commemorating the original 1965 “Florida Project” announcement create positive brand headlines but are unlikely to move near-term fundamentals materially. Orlando & Disney Unveil Plaque at the Site of Historic ‘The Florida Project’ Announcement
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/PR risk — A former safari driver alleges staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into a crocodile pit. That claim creates reputational risk, potential regulatory attention, and possible liability exposure if substantiated — factors that can pressure sentiment and attendance if amplified. “They’re not saving that baby”: Former Disney World safari driver says staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into crocodile pit
Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
