FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,273 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
NYSE:LLY opened at $1,008.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $951.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,044.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $944.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.
Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launched an Employer Connect platform to engage employers and payers — a channel that could speed formulary conversations and uptake of Lilly’s weight?management and diabetes medicines. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Announces the Launch of its Employer Connect Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy expanded access to Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen, widening retail distribution and patient convenience — likely to support Zepbound prescription volumes and recurring revenue. Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access to Eli Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen for Weight Management
- Positive Sentiment: Announced a $500 million investment in South Korea’s biotech sector — strategic capital that could accelerate manufacturing, R&D collaborations and regional expansion of Lilly’s pipeline and commercial footprint. Eli Lilly (LLY) Is Making a Big Bet on South Korea’s Biotech Sector. Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a buy rating, reinforcing analyst support for Lilly’s growth thesis driven by GLP?1 leadership and pipeline depth. J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces continue to highlight Lilly’s dominant GLP?1 franchises (Mounjaro, Zepbound) and pipeline assets — supporting the long?term growth narrative even as valuation remains elevated.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Lilly outperformed the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting momentum trading around GLP?1 exposure rather than new company?specific data. Eli Lilly (LLY) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces caution that LLY’s valuation is stretched — a reminder that upside may be tied to continued strong sales and pipeline progress rather than multiple expansion alone. Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock Now or Wait for More of a Pullback?
- Negative Sentiment: A U.S. court certified a nationwide class of third?party payors in racketeering litigation tied to Actos, raising potential legal and cash?flow risk if liabilities materialize. This is a direct headline risk to watch. Actos Class Action Puts Eli Lilly Legal And Cash Flow Risks In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Reportedly some basic Medicare plans may not adhere to the $50/month out?of?pocket cap for weight?loss drugs under the agency model — a coverage/affordability uncertainty that could affect uptake and public perception. Eli Lilly says some Medicare plans may exceed $50 cap for weight-loss drugs
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
