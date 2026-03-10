FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,273 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,008.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $951.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,044.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $944.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

