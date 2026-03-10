Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock Price

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on BETA Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

BETA Technologies stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,520. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. BETA Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 152.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,347,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000.

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

