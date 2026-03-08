Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 314,695 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Amphenol worth $367,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:APH opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

