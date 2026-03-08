Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 74.7% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

