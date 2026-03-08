Rathbones Group PLC Has $206.75 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $206,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,451,223,000 after acquiring an additional 182,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,429,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,488,000 after purchasing an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $490.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.64 and a 200 day moving average of $512.28. The company has a market capitalization of $174.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

In related news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,261 shares of company stock valued at $19,690,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

