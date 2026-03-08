Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 53,073 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $262,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is accelerating construction of a large “mega fab” in southern Taiwan to add AI-focused capacity, signaling management expects sustained demand for advanced nodes and positioning TSM for long?term revenue growth. TSMC Speeds Southern Taiwan Mega Fab

TSMC is accelerating construction of a large “mega fab” in southern Taiwan to add AI-focused capacity, signaling management expects sustained demand for advanced nodes and positioning TSM for long?term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom locked in HBM and foundry capacity through 2028, implying multi?year wafer/bookings for TSMC (a committed customer is more revenue visibility and less near?term booking risk). This strengthens the narrative of sticky AI demand. Broadcom Locks Key AI Chip Supply Through 2028

Broadcom locked in HBM and foundry capacity through 2028, implying multi?year wafer/bookings for TSMC (a committed customer is more revenue visibility and less near?term booking risk). This strengthens the narrative of sticky AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia has stopped production of China?destined H200 chips and reallocated TSMC capacity toward its next?generation Vera Rubin hardware. That move keeps demand at TSMC but shifts which products/markets drive near?term volumes — leaving some short?term uncertainty about node mix and customer concentration. Nvidia refocuses TSMC capacity

Nvidia has stopped production of China?destined H200 chips and reallocated TSMC capacity toward its next?generation Vera Rubin hardware. That move keeps demand at TSMC but shifts which products/markets drive near?term volumes — leaving some short?term uncertainty about node mix and customer concentration. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: coverage of billionaire managers trimming positions in names like Meta and rotating into other AI plays is broader market color on AI positioning, not TSMC?specific, but it can affect sector momentum and share?price volatility. 7 Preeminent Billionaire Money Managers Dumped Shares of Meta

Institutional flows: coverage of billionaire managers trimming positions in names like Meta and rotating into other AI plays is broader market color on AI positioning, not TSMC?specific, but it can affect sector momentum and share?price volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market wrap: recent coverage noting TSMC outperformed peers in the latest session and remains valued on strong margins and ROE — a reminder that fundamentals are solid even as near?term headlines drive volatility. TSMC (TSM) Exceeds Market Returns

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $338.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $390.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

