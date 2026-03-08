Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.4%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.