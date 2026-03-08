Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.97 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Zscaler worth $42,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,367,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,506,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,160,000 after buying an additional 105,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,066,000 after buying an additional 109,688 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,823,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 607,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,844,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $475,489.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,801.36. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,343.08. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.3%

ZS opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.56 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $355.00 to $290.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.