United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 2,400 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 63.8% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,771,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,596 shares of company stock worth $178,119,764. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.32.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $481.17 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.00 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day moving average is $608.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

