Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 26,632 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,632 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,898,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $5,367,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,153,176,000 after purchasing an additional 634,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.