Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,088,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,034,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $746,728,000 after buying an additional 150,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $131.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

