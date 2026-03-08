Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 197,649 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,649 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $278,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of TECVAYLI® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval was based on strong Phase 3 results showing significant improvements in progression?free and overall survival, and J&J positions the combo as a potential new standard of care as early as second line. This materially expands the company’s oncology commercial opportunity and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. PR Newswire: J&J FDA approval

FDA approval of TECVAYLI® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval was based on strong Phase 3 results showing significant improvements in progression?free and overall survival, and J&J positions the combo as a potential new standard of care as early as second line. This materially expands the company’s oncology commercial opportunity and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in dividend lists / dividend?aristocrat coverage — recent articles cite JNJ among Dividend Kings/Aristocrats, reinforcing its appeal to income and defensive investors given decades of payout growth. That supports demand from dividend?focused funds and conservative investors. 24/7 Wall St.: Dividend Kings

Inclusion in dividend lists / dividend?aristocrat coverage — recent articles cite JNJ among Dividend Kings/Aristocrats, reinforcing its appeal to income and defensive investors given decades of payout growth. That supports demand from dividend?focused funds and conservative investors. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $225 to $250 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT lift signals modest analyst upside recognition of recent catalysts, though the unchanged rating tempers near?term conviction. Benzinga: JPMorgan price target

JPMorgan raised its price target from $225 to $250 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT lift signals modest analyst upside recognition of recent catalysts, though the unchanged rating tempers near?term conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Direct?to?consumer website launch — J&J rolled out a site to sell certain drugs directly to U.S. patients who are uninsured or pay out?of?pocket; potential to improve access and margin over time, but impact on revenue is unclear near term. Reuters: direct-to-consumer site

Direct?to?consumer website launch — J&J rolled out a site to sell certain drugs directly to U.S. patients who are uninsured or pay out?of?pocket; potential to improve access and margin over time, but impact on revenue is unclear near term. Negative Sentiment: $65 million Tracleer antitrust settlement — two J&J units agreed to pay $65M to resolve a class action alleging overcharges for the pulmonary hypertension drug; materiality is modest relative to J&J’s scale but it is a headline legal expense. Reuters: Tracleer settlement

$65 million Tracleer antitrust settlement — two J&J units agreed to pay $65M to resolve a class action alleging overcharges for the pulmonary hypertension drug; materiality is modest relative to J&J’s scale but it is a headline legal expense. Negative Sentiment: Near?term price volatility / recent pullback — a few market reports noted a day?over?day decline ahead of the approval news; investors should be prepared for swings as the market digests launch timing, uptake and reimbursement dynamics. Zacks: recent decline

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $579.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

