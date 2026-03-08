Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 9,610 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $68,226,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 668,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $190.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.79.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Melius Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron's upstream margins and cash flow.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and institutions are increasingly bullish: several firms have raised price targets (one recent note pushes target toward $210), reflecting confidence in Chevron's cash returns and dividend profile — this supports buy-side interest.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise and income story remain supportive — Chevron recently increased its quarterly payout, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors amid higher commodity prices.

Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst landscape: while some firms lift targets, others trim fair-value estimates — consensus remains split (buys, holds, sells), which can limit sustained momentum despite positive headlines.

Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Michael Wirth and other senior execs disclosed multi?million?dollar stock sales in early March — this often prompts near?term caution and profit?taking.

Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets.

Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical volatility (Strait of Hormuz attacks and halted tanker traffic) raises supply?and?policy risk that can cause sharp swing trading and higher insurance/shipment costs — a double?edged sword for oil majors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

