Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Sells 31,134 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,134 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.8% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.2%

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $152.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.09.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

