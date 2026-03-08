5,000 Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $51,443,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AVY stock opened at $179.80 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $199.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.