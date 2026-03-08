VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Has $10.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,998,000 after buying an additional 9,165,663 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after acquiring an additional 851,110 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424,342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $458.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.98. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

