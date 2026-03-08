VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 176,066 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,066 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,062,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,337 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,105,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,809,000 after buying an additional 1,113,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,751,000 after buying an additional 518,827 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,980,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after buying an additional 426,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,079,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,423,000 after buying an additional 133,585 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

