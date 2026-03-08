Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 7,958 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 165.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $369.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.26 and a 200 day moving average of $322.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.