Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 34.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 65.9% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 55,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $3,708,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 32.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after purchasing an additional 496,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $93.89 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.45. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The business had revenue of $524.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Wix announced a modified Dutch?auction tender offer to repurchase up to $1.75 billion of its ordinary shares at $80–$92 per share; the buyback reduces float and creates immediate buying demand, which explains much of the intraday upside. GlobeNewswire Release

Wix announced a modified Dutch?auction tender offer to repurchase up to $1.75 billion of its ordinary shares at $80–$92 per share; the buyback reduces float and creates immediate buying demand, which explains much of the intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: Wix beat on EPS ($1.81 vs. $1.36 est.) but revenue was roughly in line / slightly under consensus and margins remain thin; management highlighted AI initiatives, recent M&A and product launches as growth drivers — these items support longer?term conviction but are partly priced in. Earnings Highlights

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $176.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings lowered Wix.com from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

