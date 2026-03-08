United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 121.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,616. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.2%

TEL stock opened at $205.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.