Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,478 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $63,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 2.8%

MAR stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Key Stories Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,998.01. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 97,157 shares of company stock worth $34,768,825 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.