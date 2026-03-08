Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accenture Price Performance
NYSE ACN opened at $217.12 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $188.73 and a 1 year high of $342.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.
Accenture News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Accenture agreed to acquire Ookla (maker of Speedtest, Downdetector, RootMetrics) to bolster network intelligence and connectivity analytics — expands data assets for telco and enterprise network services. Accenture (ACN) To Accquire OoKla, the Company Behind Popular Speedtest Tool
- Positive Sentiment: Accenture bought advanced AI technology from Avanseus to improve predictive models, anomaly detection and automation for network operations — a capability play that supports higher-margin managed services. Accenture (ACN) Acquires Advanced AI Technology Solution From Avanseus
- Positive Sentiment: New collaboration with Mistral AI aims to accelerate enterprise-grade AI deployments — reinforces Accenture’s positioning as a systems integrator for generative/enterprise AI. Accenture Bets On Ookla And Mistral AI To Reinforce Client Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly said Accenture “shouldn’t be that low,” providing a sentiment boost and drawing retail attention to recent strategic buys. Jim Cramer on Accenture: “It shouldn’t be that low”
- Positive Sentiment: UBS called the Ookla deal a timely bet on AI-driven network intelligence, signaling positive institutional take on strategic fit. UBS sees Accenture’s Ookla deal as timely bet on AI-driven network intelligence
- Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets include ACN among top IT services or growth picks for 2026 (Zacks, Yahoo lists) — positive framing but less immediate impact than deal/earnings news. Buy 5 Computers IT Services Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank cut its price target to $230 from $280 and kept a “hold” rating, signaling lower near-term upside from that broker — pressure on sentiment despite strategic moves. Deutsche Bank Cuts Price Target On Accenture To $230 From $280, Keeps “Hold” Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Jensen Quality Growth Equity disclosed it sold Accenture in Q4 — a notable institutional reduction that may signal rotation away from ACN among some active managers. Jensen Quality Growth Equity Decided to Sell Accenture (ACN)
- Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha note argues Accenture’s AI narrative hasn’t yet translated into stronger growth expectations (FY26 guide implies modest revenue growth), keeping investor caution. Accenture: AI Story Isn’t Enough To Excite Investors Just Yet
Insider Activity at Accenture
In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.
The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.
