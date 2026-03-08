Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $217.12 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $188.73 and a 1 year high of $342.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

