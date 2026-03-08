Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,223,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $38,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 91.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 100.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 701.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AR shares. Benchmark raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

NYSE:AR opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on AR to $48 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current price; this supports investor confidence in the shares. Read More.

UBS raised its price target on AR to $48 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current price; this supports investor confidence in the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a Buy on Antero and a $48 target (cited in coverage listing AR among affordable energy picks), reinforcing bullish analyst momentum. Read More.

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a Buy on Antero and a $48 target (cited in coverage listing AR among affordable energy picks), reinforcing bullish analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded AR from Hold to Buy with a $44 target, adding another upward catalyst from the sell-side. Read More.

Benchmark upgraded AR from Hold to Buy with a $44 target, adding another upward catalyst from the sell-side. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis questions whether recent portfolio repositioning meaningfully strengthens the balance sheet; the piece highlights strategic moves but stops short of a clear positive/negative verdict, leaving impact ambiguous. Read More.

Analysis questions whether recent portfolio repositioning meaningfully strengthens the balance sheet; the piece highlights strategic moves but stops short of a clear positive/negative verdict, leaving impact ambiguous. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~58,929 put contracts (a ~284% increase vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or bearish positioning that can pressure the stock. No direct article link available for this trading data.

Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~58,929 put contracts (a ~284% increase vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or bearish positioning that can pressure the stock. No direct article link available for this trading data. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut near-term earnings expectations — including a negative estimate for Q1 — which increases near-term earnings risk and could weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Zacks cut near-term earnings expectations — including a negative estimate for Q1 — which increases near-term earnings risk and could weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered Q3 EPS estimates for Antero in a separate note, adding further analyst-driven downside risk to the stock. Read More.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

