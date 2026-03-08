United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $2.58 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $101.79.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $29,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,924,903 shares in the company, valued at $186,542,349.73. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,440,045. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nasdaq to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

