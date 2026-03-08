United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $1.53 Million in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,219 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 46.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 44,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $6,759,539.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,128 shares in the company, valued at $21,233,715.36. This trade represents a 24.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,714.04. This represents a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

